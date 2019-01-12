Amavas director Bhushan Patel: Comparing Hindi horror films with Hollywood is unjust

bollywood

Bhushan Patel, who is gearing up for the release of Amavas, says that the Indian audience tends to compare Hindi horror films with the Hollywood ones and that is "injustice" considering the budgets and markets of the movies

Director Bhushan Patel, who is gearing up for the release of Amavas, says that the Indian audience tends to compare Hindi horror films with the Hollywood ones and that is "injustice" considering the budgets and markets of the movies.

"I really don't understand why the audience and critics compare Hindi horror films with Hollywood films. This is injustice because neither we have the budget nor the market of a Hollywood film," Patel told IANS.

"Why don't people compare a Hindi rom-com with a Hollywood rom-com? None of the Bollywood superstars are interested in acting in horror films. That is why we cannot improve the production quality and don't get a large audience."

"Having said that, a good number of people in single theatres is watching my film and that is why they are making business. Otherwise, I wouldn't have made horror films one after the other," said the director, known for films like 1920: The Evil Returns, Ragini MMS 2 and Alone. However, Patel appreciated popular actresses like Anushka Sharma and Shraddha Kapoor, who acted in films like Pari and Streerespectively in the horror genre.

Amavas, a horror film, features Nargis Fakhri, Sachiin Joshi, Vivan Bhatena, Mona Singh and Ali Asgar, among others. The film is slated to release on February 1.

