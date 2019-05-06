Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos steps out for a date with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

international

Sanchez, who is a TV host and owner of an aerial filming company is also ending her marriage with her husband, Patrick Whitesell

Jeff Bezos. Pic/AFP

Amazon CEO and founder, Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez stepped out for a date night in New York City. This is the first time that the two have been spotted together after the news of their relationship broke out in January.

As per a source of People.com, "Both Jeff and Lauren have been focused on their kids for the last several months. Any relationship had to be on the back burner for that reason. Now that each has reached a divorce settlement, they thought the time was right to finally date like regular people."

Recently, Bezos who is the richest man in the world revealed that he and his wife, Mackenzie had finalized their divorce.

Bezos had tweeted, "I’m so grateful to all my friends and family for reaching out with encouragement and love. It means more than you know. MacKenzie most of all.”

In a statement on Twitter, MacKenzie revealed details of what assets they had divided.

"Grateful to have finished the process of dissolving my marriage with Jeff with support from each other and everyone who reached out to us in kindness, and looking forward to the next phase as co-parents and friends," she wrote.

She added, "Happy to be giving him all of my interests in the Washington Post and Blue Origin, and 75% of our Amazon stock plus voting control of my shares to support his continues contributions with the teams of these incredible companies.”

The two had been married for 25 years and had four children together.

On the other hand, Sanchez, who is a TV host and owner of an aerial filming company is also ending her marriage with her husband, Patrick Whitesell. She and her husband had been married for 13 years and had two children together.

