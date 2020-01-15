Amazon founder Jeff Bezos flies kites with children in Delhi on Makar Sankranti

New Delhi: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is in India for two days to attend a summit with the small and medium scale industries in Delhi scheduled for Wednesday. Bezos started the first day of his trip by flying kites with children in the national capital. He has been constantly posting about his visit to the country on his official Instagram account

The American entrepreneur posted a video on Instagram in which he is seen wearing a red kurta, pajama and sunglasses and flying kites with children and interacting with them, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. He also tells children about how he used to fly kites in his childhood. He has captioned on the video, saying, “Any day is a good day when you get to fly a kite. #ThankYouIndia”

The clip shared a few hours ago, has garnered 301,734 views with 80,474 likes so far.

Bezos, who landed in the country on Tuesday, also visited the Raj Ghat where he was accompanied by Amazon’s India head Amit Agarwal to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. He posted a video on this visit on Instagram where he is paying to the father of the nation, wearing a white kurta-pajama and khaki Nehru jacket. He captions, “Just landed in India and spent a beautiful afternoon paying my respects to someone who truly changed the world.”

The video, posted on Tuesday evening received 442,383 views and 92,318 likes and saw users in the comments welcoming him to the country.

