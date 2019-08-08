Amazon Freedom sale: Buy amazing smartphone deals this Raksha Bandhan
As the Amazon Freedom Sale began from August 8 and ends on August 11, take a look at these amazing deals on smartphones and grab on your deal on this occasion
As Rakshabandhan and Independence day is around the corner, Amazon has started a sale that offers you amazing smartphones with so many fancy features at discounted rates. Amazon freedom sale offers you a wide range of smartphones at most exciting offers. Moreover, the deal also provides free delivery on your order.
OnePlus 7 (Mirror Grey, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
OnePlus 7 comes with Snapdragon 855, an immersive Full HD display, an industry-leading dual camera and premium glass design. The smartphone offers 48MP Primary camera + 5 MP (Tele-photo), 16MP front camera, and Android Oxygen operating system with 2.84GHz Snapdragon processor. Shop here:
OnePlus 7 Pro (Mirror Grey, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
OnePlus' newest flagship with a unique full display is powered by 2.84GHz Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor. The device runs on Android Oxygen operating system and 16.9 centimetres (6.67-inch) multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 3120 x 1440 pixels resolution. The new smartphone offers 48MP Primary camera and front camera - 16 MP POP-UP Camera. Shop Here:
Apple iPhone XR (64GB) - Black
Apple's new flagship smartphone iPhone XR comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display with True Tone. The device has all-glass and aluminium design and is water and dust resistant. The Cupertino-based company also offers EarPods with Lightning Connector, Lightning to USB Cable, USB Power Adapter and documents. Shop here:
OPPO K3 (Aurora Blue, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
The K3's rising camera structure delivers a 6.5-inch AMOLED full-screen design. No notch, no holes, give you a broad beautiful screen. With Android ColorOS v6.0 operating system and 2.2GHz Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor, the device runs smoothly. Box also includes: Type-C cable, SIM tray ejector, pre-applied screen protector and protective case, booklet with a warranty card and quick guide. Shop here:
