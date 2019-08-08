Amazon Freedom sale: Buy amazing smartphone deals this Raksha Bandhan

science-technology

As the Amazon Freedom Sale began from August 8 and ends on August 11, take a look at these amazing deals on smartphones and grab on your deal on this occasion

This image has been used for representational purpose only

As Rakshabandhan and Independence day is around the corner, Amazon has started a sale that offers you amazing smartphones with so many fancy features at discounted rates. Amazon freedom sale offers you a wide range of smartphones at most exciting offers. Moreover, the deal also provides free delivery on your order.

As the Amazon Freedom Sale began from August 8 and ends on August 11, take a look at these amazing deals on smartphones and grab on your deal on this occasion.

OnePlus 7 (Mirror Grey, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

OnePlus 7 comes with Snapdragon 855, an immersive Full HD display, an industry-leading dual camera and premium glass design. The smartphone offers 48MP Primary camera + 5 MP (Tele-photo), 16MP front camera, and Android Oxygen operating system with 2.84GHz Snapdragon processor. Shop here:

OnePlus 7 Pro (Mirror Grey, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

OnePlus' newest flagship with a unique full display is powered by 2.84GHz Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor. The device runs on Android Oxygen operating system and 16.9 centimetres (6.67-inch) multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 3120 x 1440 pixels resolution. The new smartphone offers 48MP Primary camera and front camera - 16 MP POP-UP Camera. Shop Here:

Apple iPhone XR (64GB) - Black

Apple's new flagship smartphone iPhone XR comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display with True Tone. The device has all-glass and aluminium design and is water and dust resistant. The Cupertino-based company also offers EarPods with Lightning Connector, Lightning to USB Cable, USB Power Adapter and documents. Shop here:

OPPO K3 (Aurora Blue, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

The K3's rising camera structure delivers a 6.5-inch AMOLED full-screen design. No notch, no holes, give you a broad beautiful screen. With Android ColorOS v6.0 operating system and 2.2GHz Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor, the device runs smoothly. Box also includes: Type-C cable, SIM tray ejector, pre-applied screen protector and protective case, booklet with a warranty card and quick guide. Shop here:

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates