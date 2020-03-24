Search

Amazon has made a selection of kids and family content available for its customers

Updated: Mar 24, 2020, 22:28 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

High dose of entertainment, at your service and more so, when you are with your family

Manoj Bajpayee in a still from The Family Man

High dose of entertainment, at your service and more so, when you are with your family! Amazon has made a selection of kids and family content available free to watch on Prime Video for all Amazon customers during coronavirus scare. This includes our Amazon Original kids and family shows, select third party family movies and TV series licensed in cooperation with several of their studio partners, and they continue to explore opportunities to make a wider selection of content available for customers.

To access the free kids and family content on Prime Video, families don’t need a Prime membership, just an Amazon account, which is free and can easily be set up. Families can then watch the free movies and TV shows through the Prime Video app which is free to download on compatible smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV, game consoles

