Amazon: Invest in comfortable hoodies this winter season

This image has been used for representational purposes only. Pic/Amazon

Winter season is almost here and hoodies are the most comfortable and cosy things to wear! Why not invest in some warm ones from Amazon at discounted prices?

The SV Style Unisex RED Hoodie with White Print

It is a full sleeve Sweatshirt Hoodie with printed "FAITH HOPE LOVE" in white and Kangaroo pockets and cap. It is best suitable for the winter season, cool places and the inner fleece material keep you warm. Shop here.

Hustle Bustle Stay Weird Crop Hoodie

It is made up of 100 per cent cotton and is black in colour. It is a crop hoodie which makes a girl look cool. It has 'stay weird' printed on it. Shop here.

Sunward Fashion Women Rabbit Ears Top Hoodie

It has long sleeves and is a pullover style. It is a loose fit casual tops sweatshirt. It is a perfect match with your favourite shorts, boots, jeans or leggings. It is recommended that you wash it with cold water and hang or line dry. Shop here.

Be Savage Love Yourself BTS Crop Hoodie

A black hoodie which is made up of 100 per cent cotton. It is a good option to wear for Outdoor, dating, Evening, School, Office, Home, Casual Wear, Shopping and Daily wear. The print pattern highlights your personality. Shop here.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates