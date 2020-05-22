Amazon Original series Homecoming Season 2 set to launch today

If you loved season one of Homecoming, you're in for a treat! Amazon Prime Video is all set to launch season 2 of the critically-acclaimed series Homecoming. With no memory of her identity, Jackie faces questions about her past. While trying to retrieve her memory, she crosses paths with the Geist Group, the wellness company behind the Homecoming initiative, which leads her to situations beyond her control.

Homecoming Season 2 is set to launch today, May 22, on Amazon Prime Video in India and more than 200 countries and territories.

Watch the trailer of Homecoming Season 2 below:

The popular series returns with new twists and turns with Walter Cruz returning as the lead character. Janelle Monae says, "Both me and my on-screen character Jackie in Homecoming Season 2 have a witty sense of humour. I think Jackie is very serious about whatever job she takes on and being someone who is in the business. I take things very seriously. I think that we both can be very witty at times. Moreover, I'm told that I have a great sense of humour, and I think she does too. I'm also told that Jackie has always been a leader, not a follower, and I consider myself to be a leader. We both are extremely ambitious people."

She added "I'm super honoured to be working with Stephan. This guy has a lot of different levels to his artistry and as an actor and storyteller, I'm super honoured to share frames with him."

Actor Stephen James says, "Oh man, I am very excited about the new season of Homecoming because Walter's character takes a 180-degree turn and that's been really interesting for me to dive into as an actor. I think the first season he was sort of naïve, gullible, and definitely got taken advantage of. In this season, we see a more dogged, determined sort of Walter who has figured out what he is, and he's looking for revenge. Hence, it is very exciting."

He continues, "The season 2 of the show is very similar to the first season with a unique subject line. The characters are different even though we see Hong's character again. It's a very different reflection of what we'd seen in the first season. And of course, we see Walter again but in a very different Walter than what we experienced in the first season."

