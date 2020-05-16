Amazon Prime announces seven new biggies

Even as cinema owners were fuming over Amazon Prime Video's acquisition of two Bollywood biggies, the streaming giant announced the world premiere of five more films — Ponmagal Vandhal (Tamil), Penguin (Tamil and Telugu), Sufiyum Sujatayum (Malayalam), Law and French Biryani (Kannada).

Tamil actor Suriya's home production Ponmagal Vandhal will be the first to kick off the proceedings on May 29. It may be noted that the Tamil Nadu Theatre And Multiplex Owners' Association had threatened to ban films produced by or featuring Suriya when he had initiated talks of a direct-to-web release. Director JJ Fedderick is glad that the Jyothika-starrer, originally slated for a March 27 release, will have a global release.

"Since our film is ready, we thought it's best to not wait anymore. As per the current scenario, cinemas may not open till August or September. Plus, we had wanted a worldwide release of our film. Hence, Amazon Prime video is the best platform to release the film," he said. Vijay Subramaniam, director and content head of the OTT platform, stated, "We're [going] one step further [in entertainment] with seven of India's most anticipated films premiering exclusively on the platform."

