Amazon Prime Video hosts the first ever digital premiere of PonMagal Vandhal today

Ahead of its release on Amazon Prime Video, the makers of PonMagal Vandhal hosted the first ever digital premiere of their film today, on 28th May, 2020. Actors, directors and other prominent personalities from Southern industry are a part of the screening of the first ever Tamil film which was set for a theatrical release and is now, releasing on the OTT platform.

Superstar Suriya and Jyotika were personally involved in making this virtual mega-premier happen. All the celebrities are close to Suriya and Jyotika, and have been really excited to watch their film. The screener link of the film was shared with an eminent list of personalities who are a part of the first ever virtual screening for any Tamil film. This truly marks a momentous day for the industry where PonMagal Vandhal sets the trend of virtual premiers, today.

Names such as K.Bhakiraj, R.Parthiban, Pandirajan, Pratap Pothan, Thiyagarajan, Sathyaraj, Bharathiraja, Revathi, Radhika, Sudha, Suraj Sadanah, Govind Vasantha, Fredric, Ranji, Amaran, PC Sriram, Bala Dop, Ruben, Dir Murugadoss, Rosshan Andrews, Simran, Jeethu Joseph, SR Prabhu, Kushbhu, Vetrimaran, SJ Surya, Dir Gautham Vasudev Menon, KE Gnanavelraja, Bramma, Gawtham Raj, Hari sir, Siva Dir, Halitha, Nikki Galrani, Altee amongst many others are a part of the virtual mega-event.

Produced by 2D Entertainment, the legal drama features a power-packed performance by Jyotika who essays the character of a lawyer.

PonMagal Vandhal is a Jyotika and Suriya Production under their banner 2D Entertainment. The producer is Suriya Sivakumar and the film is directed by JJ Fredrick. Being the first Tamil film to premiere worldwide directly on Amazon Prime Video, PonMagal Vandhal will be streamed from May 29 in more than 200 countries and territories.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news