Amazon Prime Video releases teaser poster for their upcoming thriller show Paatal Lok

Amazon Prime video recently announced their most anticipated investigative thriller series “Paatal Lok” that can be aptly described as "an inescapable hell that exists beneath our world". The makers have released a teaser poster that is sure to give you the chills.

“Paatal Lok” will be a mystery thriller that will lead us to the world of modern day Indian society and politics and unravel its mysterious side. The teaser poster shows a young man standing as a warrior with weapons in eight hands amidst the background of an urban city. The irony of the poster is the Greyish/ black colour with the striking contrast to its name that depicts shedding blood. The simple but striking image is enough to reflect the contrasting themes of light and dark, secrets and clues that will exist in the new drama.

Taking to their Social media handle, Amazon Prime wrote: "Yeh #PaatalLok hain - yahan har chehre par naqaab hain, har sach mein ek raaz hain." All episodes of Paatal Lok are out May 15 on Amazon Prime Video worldwide.

