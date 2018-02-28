Amazon Prime Video signs content deal with Disney India

Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday announced a content deal with Disney India

The deal will help to make Amazon Prime Video the streaming home for seven upcoming international titles from Marvel and ABC.

These shows will be available to Prime members in India immediately after they premiere in the US.

The seven shows include four Marvel series like "Inhumans" and "Runaways", that are already available to stream, as well as "Cloak & Dagger" and three ABC series including "The Crossing", "Station 19" and the already available show - "Alone Together".

Additionally, Prime members can watch complete seasons of international series like "Desperate Housewives", "Grey's Anatomy", "Criminal Minds" and "Castle".

"We are elated to bring quality content from Marvel and ABC to our Prime members. Whether it's bingeing on past seasons of an old favourite or discovering your new favourite show, we believe that everyone will find something to enjoy," Vijay Subramaniam, Director, Content, Amazon Prime Video India, said in a statement.

"With upcoming shows, we are thrilled to make the content available in India, immediately after the US premiere," he added.

Amrita Pandey, Regional Head - Media Distribution and OTT, South Asia, said: "It's critical for us to make our diverse content available to fans everywhere. This opportunity with Amazon Prime Video in India, allows us to bring some of our fan favourite shows from Marvel and ABC to Indian audiences on a device of their choice and convenience."

