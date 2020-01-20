Amazon Prime Video unveils a preview of its upcoming originals line-up

At a celebration marking Amazon CEO, Mr. Jeff Bezos’ maiden Mumbai visit, Amazon Prime Video unveils its upcoming content slate with 14 Indian Original titles – including a mix of new series and returning seasons of popular Indian Amazon Originals.

On the momentous occasion of Amazon CEO, Mr. Jeff Bezos’ maiden visit to Mumbai, Amazon Prime Video revealed a preview of their exciting upcoming Amazon Original slate. A star-studded celebration marked Jeff Bezos’ visit to Mumbai, commemorating Prime Video’s 3 years in India.

Commencing the year with the highly-anticipated passion project of Creator and Director Kabir Khan, The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye, the preview video offers viewers a fascinating glimpse into 13 other upcoming titles, including new scripted series such as The Last Hour, Bandish Bandits, Dilli, Paatal Lok, Gormint, Mumbai Diaries – 26/11, fresh unscripted formats including Sons of Soil – Jaipur Pink Panthers and Comicstaan Tamil, as well as returning seasons of viewer’s favourites Mirzapur, Four More Shots Please, Inside Edge, Breathe and The Family Man. The diverse line-up highlights the creative powerhouses behind these titles, including Kabir Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar, Nikkhil Advani, Raj & DK, Farhan Akhtar & Ritesh Sidhwani, Reema Kagti, Rangita and Ishita Nandy, Mayank Sharma, Amritpal Singh Bindra, Amit kumar and Himanshu Mehra to name a few.

