Amazon Prime Video's The Forgotten Army - Azaadi ke Liye is streaming now

Amazon Prime Video's 'The Forgotten Army-Azadi Ke Liye' will be the biggest web series produced in India. Featuring newcomers Sharvari and Sunny Kaushal, the series promises to take you on an inspiring journey of ordinary people across the Indian communities based in South Asian regions, who joined the Indian National Army.

The series tells the untold story of the freedom fighters who braved bullets to fight for the Independence of India. 'The Forgotten Army - Azaadi ke Liye' promises to take the viewer back in time, relive the era and witness the Indian freedom struggle and the sacrifice of the 55,000 soldiers who have contributed to our freedom.

Watch Video:

The buzz about the series has been at its peak amongst the audience. The entire nation has been waiting for the time when the show would start streaming and it is NOW! Ready to take over the digital space and sensibilities of the audience with its real and era-based storyline, 'The Forgotten Army-Azadi Ke Liye' is worth the binge-watch.

Tune into Amazon Original to watch The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye, streaming from now to celebrate these unsung heroes of the struggle for freedom. The show also has different folds of reality-driven aspects where it also highlights the valour of Rani of Jhansi regiment amongst the many others.

Hailed as the biggest show ever produced mounted on a huge budget, 'The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye', created and directed by ace filmmaker, Kabir Khan, is already streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

