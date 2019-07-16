Amazon Prime Day sale: Grab Firestick at a price like never before!

science-technology

It is Amazon Prime Day! which means that there are some fantastic deals on a lot of products and more than that, killer deals on Amazon's own devices like the popular Fire TV stick! This product helps you to turn your television into a smart television. You can stream your favourite movies and TV shows from various applications! This stick also works with Alexa so you can voice your instructions!

Fire TV Stick with all-new Alexa Voice Remote

Fire TV Stick is easy to set up and comes pre-registered to your Amazon account so you can just plug it into your HDTV and enjoy favourite titles and personalised recommendations. You can also play and control content with the All-New Alexa Voice Remote. Use the dedicated power, volume and mute buttons to control compatible TVs.

Moreover, now the official YouTube app is also available on Fire TV. Use your voice to find, launch and play content on YouTube. Simply say "Alexa, open YouTube" or "Alexa, find movie trailers on YouTube". One can also experience thousands of apps, and Alexa skills, as well as millions of websites like Facebook and Twitter. Shop here at a discounted price of Rs 2799.

Fire TV Stick bundle with Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

You can pair the included Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote and Echo Dot (3rd Gen - Black) to get hands-free voice control of your Fire TV with Alexa. Echo Dot is THE most popular voice-controlled speaker, with new fabric design, and improved speaker for richer and louder sound. One can do a lot more with Alexa. From across the room, you can ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and more. Shop here at a discounted price of Rs 4,999.

Echo Dot (Grey) and Fire TV Stick Bundle with Syska 9W smart colour bulb

You can pair the included Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote and Echo Dot (3rd Gen) to get hands-free voice control of your Fire TV with Alexa. You can also use the Echo Dot and Syska smart bulb to experience the magic of controlling your lights, using just your voice. Control your lights using voice, or control them remotely away from home. Or simply create a routine to automatically dim them at night. Do more with Alexa. From across the room, ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and more. Shop here at Rs 4,999.

