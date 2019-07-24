Amazon sale: Grab Redmi phones at deep discounts

science-technology

With great products and services, one can't say no to buying a smartphone which has amazing features and is has deep discounts

Representational image

Xiaomi is celebrating its fifth anniversary in India and to celebrate with the masses, Amazon is offering huge discounts on its mobile phones and other products. With great products and services, one can't say no to buying a smartphone which has amazing features and is has deep discounts.

Redmi Y3 (Elegant Blue, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)

This phone has 12MP+2MP dual rear camera and 32MP front-facing camera. It has 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory expandable up to 512GB. It also has Dual SIM (nano+nano) and dual-standby (4G+4G). Shop here.

Redmi Y3 (Bold Red, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)

It has a 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory expandable up to 512GB | Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G). It has an Android Pie v9.0 operating system with 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor, Adreno 506. Shop here.

Redmi Y3 (Prime Black, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)

The phone comes with a 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory expandable up to 512GB Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G). The battery is 4000mAH lithium-ion battery. The screen measures 15.9004 centimetres (6.26-inch) with 1520 x 720 pixels resolution, 269 ppi pixel density. Shop here.

Redmi Y3 (Prime Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

It has a 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory expandable up to 512GB and Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G) technology. The box also includes Adapter, USB cable, warranty card, user guide, SIM insertion tool, back cover. Shop here.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates