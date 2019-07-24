Amazon Sale: Mi phones at a price like never before!

Search

Published: Jul 24, 2019, 14:31 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Smartphones have evolved to be much more than what a cell phone used to be and just then Amazon has come up with sale on Redmi smartphones!

Representational image

Smartphones have evolved to be much more than what a cell phone used to be. It has so many fancy features that one absolutely can't do without in this day and age. Now, its like one doesn't want a smartphone but one needs it. And just then Amazon has come up with a sale on Xiaomi Redmi phones.

Redmi 7 (Eclipse Black, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)

Mi sale

It comes with a 12MP+2MP dual rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. The screen measures 15.9004 centimetres (6.26-inch) with 1520 x 720 pixels resolution. It has 3GB RAM with 32GB internal memory expandable up to 512GB. It has a dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G). Along with an Android Pie v9.0 operating system with 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor, it also has a 4000mAH lithium-ion battery. It is available only for Rs 9000. Shop here.

Redmi 7 (Lunar Red, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)

MI sale

It comes in a beautiful colour, lunar red and is available only for Rs 7,500. One gets a 1-year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries from the date of purchase. Shop here.

Redmi 7 (Lunar Red, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)

mi sale

It comes with a 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory expandable up to 512GB. It comes with a 4000mAH lithium-ion battery and a 1-year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories. Shop here. 

Redmi 7 (Comet Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)

Mi sale

It has a 19:9 aspect ratio and a 15.9cm (6.26) HD+ Dot notch display. The screen measures 15.9004 centimetres (6.26-inch) with 1520 x 720 pixels resolution, 269 ppi pixel density. Other than that it also has a 4000mAH lithium-ion battery. Shop here.

