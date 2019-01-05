Amazon sold over 100 million Alexa devices

science-technology

Amazon has announced that it has sold over 100 million devices with its Alexa smart assistant built-in

Representational Image

Strange, but true; voice-assistant speakers are actually taking over as smart devices. Amazon has announced that it has sold over 100 million devices with its Alexa smart assistant built-in.

During the holiday season, sales of Amazon Echo Dot devices exceeded expectation and nearly one million people signed up to receive invites to buy the Echo Auto- a dash-mounted Alexa-enabled device for any car, Cnet reported.

Alexa-enabled devices enjoy the advantage over other companies which are still perfecting their smart speaker range where Amazon has been able to simply expand its lineup with tailor-made Alexa skills. Recently, Amazon revealed that the number of people who use Alexa every day and who own more than one Echo device doubled in 2018.

