Amazon Studios to expand its operations to bankroll more films in India?

In May, Amazon Prime Video snapped up the rights of seven films, thus paving the way for digital premieres in India. Encouraged by the phenomenal response it has received since, it is heard that Amazon Studios has now begun commissioning direct-to-web films. The banner had kicked off operations in India with Ritesh Batra's Photograph in 2019.



Gulabo Sitabo

"The long-term plan was to build a wide slate of films. Since the lockdown has led to increased takers for direct-to-web films, the streaming giant's studio wing is now geared up to greenlight movie scripts that will be developed solely for the platform," reveals a source. The suits are apparently also exploring a distribution model where films made by the platform will have a limited theatrical release simultaneously. Though the model is popular in the US — a recent example being The Irishman (2019) — it remains untapped in mid-day reached out to Amazon India, which did not respond till press time.



Shakuntala Devi had digital premieres

