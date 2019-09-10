Amazon: This festive season, invest in jhumkis with traditional wear

This image has been used for representational purposes only. Pic/Amazon

Jhumkis add a touch of elegance and grace when worn with traditional wear. They bring out the ethnicity and add a festive touch. This festive season, invest in some good jhumkis which can be worn with traditional wear.

Silver Plated Jhumki Earrings

It is silver in colour and can be worn as ethnic jewellery with traditional outfits. All four pairs of earrings are beautiful and will complement any outfit. Shop here.

Multicolor Silver-Plated Combo Of 6 Jhumki Earrings

These six pairs of earrings are perfect for every attire and a good piece to grab others attention. It has a Life Time Use Quality and can make women shine! Shop here.

Jaipur Mart Jhumki Earrings

A silver brass earrings which has a lotus made on it. Once you wear these earrings, you will look no less than a diva. It is advisable to store jewellery in a zip lock pouch (air tight pouch), keep away from water perfume and other chemicals and clean it with a dry and soft cloth. Shop here.

Traditional Pearl Jhumki

A pair of stylish fancy party wear traditional jhumki / jhumka earrings from the house of shining diva. These designer earrings will complement any ethnic or western attire. The colour complements all outfits and may be worn as a statement piece to any occasion. Shop here.

Sun Shape Oxidised Jhumka Earring

The look is stunning and preciously suitable for all kinds of dressy occasions. It can be used for any traditional, Wedding, Ethnic, Festive occasion and it is best to avoid heat and chemicals like perfume, Deo, Alcohol, etc and clean with dry cotton. Shop here.

