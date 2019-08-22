Ambadas Danve from Shiv Sena wins Maha Legislative Council election

mumbai

A total of 647 out of 657 public representatives from different local self-governing bodies had cast their votes

Ambadas Danve, Shiv Sena candidate won the Maharashtra Legislative Council biennial election on Thursday from Aurangabad-Jalna local authorities constituency. Ambadas Danve won the election which was held on Monday, by 418 votes, said an election official. According to news agency, PTI, he was pitted against Baburao Kulkarni of Congress. A total of 647 out of 657 public representatives from different local self-governing bodies had cast their votes.

The news agency also reported that with a polling percentage of 99.48 per cent, around 321 male voters and 326 female voters had exercised their franchise and only 10 voters, including nine women, did not cast their vote, the official informed. The Shiv Sena party's win will make up for the loss Ambadas Danve had faced at the hands of Prashant Bamb of the BJP in Aurangabad district during the 2014 Assembly elections from Gangapur constituency. Meanwhile, Congress Aurangabad district president Anil Patel accused the Sena camp of using money power to influence the voters.

With inputs from PTI

