Ambedkar Jayanti to be celebrated as 'Social Justice Day'

The birth anniversary of India's Dalit social reformer Dr BR Ambedkar will be celebrated as 'Social Justice Day', BJP national spokesperson Anil Baluni announced on Friday.

Addressing a press after the BJP Parliamentary meeting, Baluni said,"14th April, Dr BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary, will be celebrated as 'Social Justice Day' across the nation."

Born into a poor Dalit family, on 14 April 1891, Ambedkar became independent India's first law minister, the principal architect of the Constitution of India and a founding father of the Republic of India.

He also campaigned against the social discrimination of Dalits and inspired the Dalit Buddhist Movement in 1956.

Ambedkar was awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously in 1990.

