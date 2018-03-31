Ambedkar statue vandalised in Allahabad

A statue of Dalit icon Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was vandalised in Allahabad on Saturday, police said. The statue with its head chopped off was found by residents at a park in the city's Trivenipuram locality



BR Ambedkar

A statue of Dalit icon Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was vandalised in Allahabad on Saturday, police said. The statue with its head chopped off was found by residents at a park in the city's Trivenipuram locality. "We are aware of the matter and are trying to locate the suspects," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Allahabad Aakash Kulhari told IANS. He said a case has been registered and ruled out any tension in the area following the incident. A similar incident took place in Meerut on March 7.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever