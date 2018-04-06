Ambedkar's statues vandalised in Madhya Pradesh

Earlier this week, the bust of Mahatma Gandhi's statue was found decapitated in Nathdwara, Rajasthan Last month

BR Ambedkar's statues vandalised

A statue of the Father of Indian Constitution BR Ambedkar, on Friday, was vandalised by miscreants in Bhind's Kheria Village. The statue was then shifted by the administration to a different location.

In another incident, unidentified miscreants vandalised Ambedkar's statue in Satna's Civil Lines area on the same day. A statue of B. R. Ambedkar was found decapitated by miscreants in Rajasthan's Achrol yesterday as well.

Earlier this week, the bust of Mahatma Gandhi's statue was found decapitated in Nathdwara, Rajasthan Last month, a statue of the country's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, was defaced with ink in West Bengal. In a similar incident, Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee's idol was vandalised in Kokrajhar's Assam.

Also, the statue of a profound Bengali poet from the 19th century, Michael Madhusudan Dutt was defaced in Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal. The incidents of vandalism began after a statue of communist icon Vladimir Lenin was razed after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the Left front government out of power in the assembly elections in Tripura. Soon after, the statue of social reformer and rationalist leader E V Ramasamy, popularly known as Periyar, was vandalised in Vellore

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates