Amber Heard exercised for five hours every day for Aquaman role

hollywood

Amber Heard had to work out five hours every day for six months to prepare for her role as Mera, the daughter of King Nereus in the forthcoming film Aquaman

Amber Heard

Actress Amber Heard had to work out five hours every day for six months to prepare for her role as Mera, the daughter of King Nereus in the forthcoming film Aquaman. "I did six months of rigorous training. It was a lot of weight and strength training, as well as special martial arts training. By the end, I was working out for five hours a day," Heard told Shape magazine.

The actress makes sure her workouts are never an "obligation". "When I'm not preparing for a movie, I have more freedom, and I incorporate my workout into my life, so that I enjoy it and it does not feel like an obligation. I like running because it's a way for me to alleviate stress, clear my mind, and refocus.

"Plus, I can do it anywhere. I travel so much that it's invaluable to me to have something that keeps me healthy and feeling good no matter where I am," she said.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever