Amber Heard joins drama Her Smell

Actor Amber Heard is set to star alongside Elisabeth Moss in drama "Her Smell". Alex Ross Perry is directing the Bow and Arrow Entertainment project from his own script, reported Variety. Gayle Rankin is also on board, with Moss producing the film, alongside Matthew Perniciaro and Michael Sherman of Bow and Arrow, Adam Piotrowicz, and Perry.

Moss will play Becky Something, a maniacally destructive punk rock star who pushes her relationships with bandmates, family, and followers to the limit as she wages a years-long war against sobriety while attempting to re-engage the creativity that had once led her band to massive crossover success. Details about Heard's character are still not out. Production on the project is currently underway.

