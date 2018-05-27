Amber Heard raising money for Syrian refugee

Hollywood star Amber Heard has started a fundraising campaign to raise money to pay for the medical bills of a Syrian refugee named Weam



Amber Heard

Hollywood star Amber Heard has started a fundraising campaign to raise money to pay for the medical bills of a Syrian refugee named Weam. The 32-year-old actor took to her Instagram to ask her followers to "help her save a life". "As you may know, I recently went on a medical mission with SAMS to a Syrian refugee camp, where I met this incredible 12-year-old girl named Weam. She's currently suffering from a deadly disease and desperately needs our help. She can't afford the thousand dollars a month it costs to provide her with treatment, she needs a blood transfusion immediately.

"I was so inspired by her - despite all these conditions - her beautiful, bright, optimistic soul, that I decided to do something about it. I partnered with Crowd Rise, and I'm starting a fundraiser to help pay for her treatments. So please click the link in my bio, or go to crowdraise.com/amberheard and please, help me save a life," Heard said in a video posted on the phot0/video-sharing website.

The actor shared the link for the fundraising page in the caption of the video. "Together we can save the life of a 12 year old Syrian Refugee named Weam - Link in bio or go to crowdrise.com/amberheard (sic)". She also posted a a picture of herself alongside young Weam.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever