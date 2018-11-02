Amber Heard wants more female superheroes

hollywood

Amber Heard loved her role in Aquaman and hopes she gets to work with other female DC Comics superheroes in the future

Amber Heard

Actress Amber Heard loved her role in Aquaman and hopes she gets to work with other female DC Comics superheroes in the future. Heard told etonline.com: "There's so much room for all of the badass, kickass, never-before-seen and undiscovered... We're just talking about two superheroes that happen to be women, that means there's so much room for so many more characters.

"There's definitely a demand for it. So we just need to keep yelling for it. There is a lot of room for shared time. Shared screen. Shared pages with so many versions of kickass females out there. It's about time we have more."

She did not expect a superhero movie would resonate with her "core principles" until the role of a "badass warrior queen" was pitched to her. "They had me at sword and a crown. Zack Snyder and I spoke on the phone and I did not really think a comic book (film) would be something that would be appropriate for me. I did not really... knowing nothing about the comic book world, knowing nothing about the universe, I did not really have any reason to feel like that would resonate with my sensibilities or my core principles.

"I had a limited experience, limited exposure to women in that world and then... he explained this badass, kickass warrior queen to me and I thought, again, sword and a crown? OK!"

