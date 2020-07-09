Ambulance charges Rs 8,000 for 7-km ride, offence registered

This picture has been used for representation purpose

The Pune district administration on Wednesday filed a case against an ambulance service provider in the city for overcharging a COVID-19 patient. The ambulance service charged a patient Rs 8,000 for a seven-km ride on June 25, said District Collector Naval Kishore Ram. The case was registered under the Disaster Management Act and Motor Vehicles Act.

"The man had gone to Sahyadri Hospital in Bibvewadi for COVID-19 test. After his reports came positive, he told the hospital management that he would get admitted in Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital (in Erandvane) for treatment," said Ram.

"The ambulance service charged Rs 8,000 for a ride of 7 km which was gross overcharging," he added.

Ambulance service providers can charge only prescribed rates, he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever