Ambulance delay costs 25-year-old mother, baby their lives

It was 25-year-old Manisha Dore's seventh month of pregnancy when she unexpectedly went into labour on November 17. An almost three-hour delay in getting an ambulance at Khodala village, where she resides, led to her and the new-born's death. While the baby died when Manisha was undergoing a caesarean section at the Nashik district health centre, she succumbed to excessive blood loss two days later.

When Manisha went into labour and started bleeding, her husband Sanya Dore took her to the primary health centre in Khodala. Doctors and nursing staff tried to stop the bleeding but they couldn't. They then asked her family members to take her to the district hospital.

Sanya said, "We tried calling for a 108 ambulance, but nobody responded. The only ambulance attached to the health centre has been sent to the COVID Care Centre while the one for Mokhada is not in proper working condition. Finally I took her to the main road, which is three kilometres away, in a palanquin and waited for the 108 ambulance."

After they waited for almost three hours, an ambulance arrived and took Manisha to the Nashik District Health Centre. The baby died while Manisha was undergoing a c-section. She lost a lot of blood and died on November 19.

Speaking to mid-day, Dr. Dayanand Suryavanshi, district health officer, said, "This is a very unfortunate incident. She was a high-risk patient. She was underweight and hypotensive. Initially, doctors had advised her not to conceive but when she did, she was told to stay near Nashik district hospital. She did follow the advice but the incident happened when she went to her home in Khodala for Diwali celebrations. The ambulance had gone to a different village when she went into labour and hence it took almost three hours to reach her place."

