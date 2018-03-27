Ambulance driver leaves patient upside down on stretcher for urinating in his vehicle

The victim died, after receiving critical head injuries



Representation pic

A 36-year-old ambulance driver has been arrested by the Kerala police for leaving a road accident victim upside down on stretcher, in Thrissur. The victim died, after receiving critical head injuries. The ambulance driver was upset as the victim had urinated in his ambulance.

The deceased man reportedly met with an accident in Palakkad on March 20, after which he was taken to district hospital. He was then brought to Thrissur's government medical college in the ambulance. The health department has ordered an investigation in the case.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever