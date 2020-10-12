Ambulance driver, who ferried nearly 200 COVID-19 victims, dies of virus

A 48-year-old ambulance driver, Aarif Khan, succumbed to coronavirus in Delhi’s Hindu Rao Hospital on Saturday morning.

Employed with the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal that provides free emergency services in the NCR region, Aarif Khan was extremely dedicated to his job ferrying COVID-19 patients as well as carrying the deceased for their last rites. Since March, Khan had ferried nearly 200 bodies of COVID-19 victims.

Not just that, he would also help the needy with money from time to time.

“He ensured everyone got a farewell but his own family couldn’t give him that. They saw his body from afar for a few minutes,” Indian Express quoted Jitender Kumar. He added that Khan would have ferried close to 200 bodies since March.

On October 3, Khan had tested positive of the virus and passed away within a day.

The 48-year-old was living away from home and was sleeping in an ambulance parking lot. He was in touch with his family of 5 on phone, who did not get a chance to bid him goodbye properly.

“We met when he came over to pick up something, like clothes… I used to go to check on him sometimes. We were always worried about him. But he never bothered about Covid, he just wanted to do his job well,” said Aadil, the younger of Khan’s sons, adding that the last time Khan came home, he was already sick.

Khan’s other son, Asif, said, “I didn’t even get to say goodbye to him… How will we survive without him?”

Jitender Singh Shunty, the founder of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal narrated an incident as an example of Khan’s dedication and compassion. On September 30, a hospital refused to release a person’s body because his family couldn’t foot the bill… Khan chipped in. He was a man who genuinely cared for others.”

