AMD awareness month: All you need to know about AMD

Degenerative diseases like Dementia, Alzheimerâs, Osteoarthritis, Parkinsonâs disease and retinal eye diseases like Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) are common amongst the elderly population.

Senior citizens account for 12% of the world’s population- and the number will rapidly be increased to over 22% by 2050. This makes it important to understand the challenges faced by people as they age and recognize that there are preventive measures that can place yourself (or a loved one) on a path to healthy ageing. Degenerative diseases like Dementia, Alzheimer’s, Osteoarthritis, Parkinson’s disease and retinal eye diseases like Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) are common amongst the elderly population. Of the various eye disorders, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) constitutes for 8.7% of blindness in the world.

Lack of awareness about eye-related diseases and their symptoms lead to delay in seeking treatment. While cornea-related diseases (front of the eye) are easily recognized, retinal diseases (back of the eye) are sparsely recognized by the patients and the caregivers. 1 in 5 people over the age of 65 are at the Risk of AMD.

Understanding wet AMD

The "wet" form of Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) is characterized by the growth of abnormal blood vessels underneath the macula (part of the retina). These blood vessels leak blood and fluid into the retina, causing damage to the centre vision. It is one of the key causes of severe visual loss in the elderly population. Wet AMD accounts for 10% of cases in people diagnosed with AMD.

According to Dr Ajay Dudani, Ophthalmologist and Eye and Vitreoretinal Surgeon & CEO, Mumbai Retina Centre: “Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a progressive disease that can only be managed effectively if diagnosed in a timely manner. Often, the symptoms of AMD are confused with those of old age. 50% of AMD patients who visit me in a month are already at an advanced stage of the disease. Therefore, it is vital to seek expert advice as soon as one experiences the symptoms. Timely diagnosis can help slow the disease progression. It is advisable for an individual above the age of 60 to get their eyes checked regularly”

Caring for your vision

A patient diagnosed with wet AMD in one eye has about a 50% risk of developing it in the other eye within 5 years. The most important action you can take to preserve your vision is to make a commitment to a healthy lifestyle. Here are some key ways that can help you stay healthy:

Adherence to the treatment prescribed by the doctor

Follow a healthy diet and lifestyle

Limit exposure to digital screens

Effectively manage diabetes and hypertension

Dr Raja Narayanan, Hon. Secretary of VRSI & Head of Clinical Research, L.V. Prasad Eye Institute, Hyderabad” AMD is expected to affect 190 million people worldwide by 2020[1]. There is an urgent need to prioritize eye health in the public domain, by raising awareness and encouraging people to recognize early signs. Patients need to be alert in recognizing early signs and symptoms like blurred vision, an experience of dark spots, difficulty in seeing at a distance etc. Most often, the symptoms of AMD are confused with old age. It is advisable for an individual above the age of 60 to get their eyes checked regularly Early detection of AMD and DME increases the possibility of preventing irreversible vision loss.”

AMD is a progressive disease which can be managed through proper medical care and lifestyle modifications. Early detection and effective treatment like nutrient supplements and Anti-VEGF injections in advanced/wet AMD cases have shown significant positive results

