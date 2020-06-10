Ameesha Patel celebrates birthday by 'helping India to stay safe'

Actress Ameesha Patel turned a year older on Tuesday, and she chose to celebrate her birthday doing social service. Ameesha distributed masks, sanitary napkins and food items to poor women in slums. She also posted a video on Instagram in which she is seen meeting members of an NGO.

"Best way to celebrate my bday today.. In my own little way. Helping the poor women in slums with sanitary napkins and also distributing masks and biscuits to slum dwellers. Helping India to stay safe," Ameesha wrote.

Starting her career in the year 2000 with the blockbuster "Kaho Naa... Pyar Hai" opposite Hrithik Roshan, Ameesha featured in films such as "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha", "Humraaz", "Mangal Pandey: The Rising" and "Race 2" among others.

After a long break, she will be seen in the upcoming film "Tauba Tera Jalwa".

