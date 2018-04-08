Ameesha Patel finds Ranveer Singh's energy contagious

Ameesha Patel's plane ride turned fun when she found Ranveer Singh for company

Ameesha Patel's plane ride turned fun when she found Ranveer Singh for company.

Flight journeys filled with fun when u have @RanveerOfficial for com any .. his energy is contagious .. true blue superstar allllll the way pic.twitter.com/2rgphCt1sZ — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) April 7, 2018

"Flight journeys filled with fun when you have Ranveer for company. His energy is contagious... True blue superstar all the way," she wrote of the "Padmaavat" star.

Ranveer was in New Delhi earlier this week to receive an award.

