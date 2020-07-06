Ameesha Patel has a 'hot' wish

Actress Ameesha Patel wishes to be "hot", but her fans already think she is. Sharing a video of her wearing a colourful bandeau and denims, on social media, she quipped: "How I wish I was HOTTT!!!", followed by several smiling and lipstick emojis.

The post has garnered many views and comments like "Hotness, super hot, beautiful, fit and fabulous". Meanwhile, Ameesha turned a year older in June, and she chose to celebrate her birthday by doing social service.

The "Kaho Naa... Pyar Hai" actress had distributed masks, sanitary napkins and food items to poor women in slums. She also posted a video on Instagram in which she was seen meeting members of an NGO.

