Ameesha Patel trolled, called 'aunty' for flaunting her abs

Ameesha Patel received flacks for showing her abs on social media

Ameesha Patel. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/ameeshapatel9

Ameesha Patel has been flooding her Instagram account with snapshots from a recent photoshoot. The actor, 42, is flaunting her abs and kamariya. But trolls are having a field day calling her "aunty" and asking her to "act her age." Ameesha and Hrithik Roshan made their debut in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000). Over 18 years down the line, Hrithik is still going shirtless and flaunting his abs. He can do it, but Ameesha cannot. Rather strange, na? Talk of double standards!

Talking about her professional stance, Ameesha Patel will next be seen in Bhaiyyaji Superhitt alongside Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta. She also has her long-in-the-making home production Desi Magi in her kitty.

When asked about Desi Magic's release, Ameesha Patel admits it has been a long journey. "By now, I should have been on the set of my next home production, but due to certain issues, the film is taking time. We changed the script to an extent and made the scale bigger and better. So, we are not really complaining about the delay; if anything, it has only helped make the film better."

Ameesha believes the time spent on making a film doesn't matter as long as the result is good. "The audience comes to the theatres for a good film and not for a film that's made on time. We have seen several of them not even surviving till Monday (day four). Kuunal (Goomer, production partner) and I are not making a small film. As first-time producers, we are making a big, entertaining film, and that too on our own," she reasons. She is confident of the film and hopes the audience appreciates her efforts. She is eyeing a November release.

Ameesha Patel has worked in films like Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000), Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), Humraaz (2002) and Race 2 (2013).

