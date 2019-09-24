Ameesha Patel's knotted top is ideal for your next casual outing

Ameesha Patel, the Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai actress was snapped by the shutterbugs in Juhu, Mumbai. The actress sported a graphic tee, paired with palazzo pants. Her knotted top is winning the internet. You can too get this one and rock the next casual outing with this ideal fashion. Check it out!

White knotted shirt:

It's a stylish knotted hem shirt with cap sleeves and bows print all over. This cute shirt by Amazon is perfect for casual summer days. The fabric used is polyester and is very soft and comfortable to wear. Buy this white knotted shirt at the discounted price of Rs 999 only. Shop here.

Knotted Crop Shirt:

A must-have versatile top is a perfect fit, be it a casual outing or a party to attend. Wear it with a pair of jeans or sneakers for a day out. You can also pair this one with a tailored skirt and nude heels. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 439 only. Shop here.

Polka Dot Shirt:

Amazon offers a mix of classics as well as contemporary styles in a variety of washes. Designed for all casual occasions, nail the next casual outing with the utmost ease. Buy this at the discounted price of Rs 659 only. Shop here.

Striped knot shirt:

Available in an array of colours, prints and patterns only on Amazon, this knotted striped blouse offers great quality at undeniable prices. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 275 only. Shop here.

