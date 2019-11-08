America will go into depression if I don't win, says Donald Trump

Washington: Undeterred by the initiation of impeachment proceedings against him, Donald Trump has warned Americans that the country will head towards unprecedented "depression" if he is not re-elected in the 2020 US presidential elections. Addressing a Republican Party rally in Louisiana on Wednesday, Trump told thousands of his supporters that he is winning again.

"We are winning. We are winning like never before. The best is yet to come," Trump told his supporters at the rally ahead of the election of the Louisiana governor, a day after his Republican Party received a drubbing in several state and local elections. Trump asserted that America’s economy under his presidency is booming.

He warned that the country would be headed towards depression if he was not re-elected in the 2020 polls. "You will have depression the likes of which you have never seen before," he warned. While his administration is delivering to the Americans, Trump alleged that the "radical liberal Democrats are trying to rip the nation apart." Describing it as an "impeachment witch-hunt," Trump spent the first part of his remarks to criticise Democrats.

