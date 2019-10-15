American boxer Patrick Day critical after suffering devastating knockout

File photo of Patrick Day being taken out of the ring after being knocked out in his super welterweight bout against Charles Conwell. Pic /AFP

Los Angeles: American boxer Patrick Day was fighting for his life in critical condition in hospital on Sunday night after lapsing into a coma following a vicious knockout by Charles Conwell the night before. Day, 27, suffered a "traumatic injury" and underwent emergency brain surgery Saturday night after being knocked out by Conwell in a super welterweight bout on the card at Chicago's Winstrust Arena. "Patrick is in a coma caused by the injury and is in extremely critical condition," said fight promoter Lou DiBella. "We appreciate the outpouring of support, prayers and offers of assistance from all corners of the boxing community."

Day is in intensive care in Northwestern Memorial hospital. No specific details of Day's injuries were provided by the promoter. Conwell asked his social media followers to pray for Day's recovery. "Keep him in your prayers!! #prayforpatrickday," he wrote on his Twitter page. "Pat Day makes any room he is in a better place. Never saw him greet someone without a big smile," DiBella wrote on Twitter.

Day was unconscious when he was taken from the ring in a stretcher and loaded onto a waiting ambulance. He suffered a seizure in the ambulance and needed a breathing tube once he arrived at the hospital.

