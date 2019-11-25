'American Dream' threatens Trump impeachment probe

Washington: As impeachment hearings play out in Washington, high-level officials, many of them immigrants or children of immigrants, who have testified before the Congress are being forced to defend their loyalty to the United States (US).

Ukrainian-born Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council expert, rebuffed attacks by proudly stating at the proceedings, "The uniform I wear today is that of the United States Army." Like many of his peers who have testified, he embodies the "American Dream," as an immigrant who rose to the top.

Having displayed exemplary service to their country, they boast of patriotic gratitude for the US, which gave them opportunity — and for some, refuge from oppression. But that attitude has given them little cover from attack as they participate in the impeachment investigation against Donald Trump.

Vindman, whose family fled anti-Semitism in the Soviet Union to New York when he was just three, has been subject to sharp criticism from the president. As a respected member of the White House National Security Council, he testified before the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday wearing his dress blue uniform displaying his combat infantry badge, campaign ribbons and a Purple Heart received for wounds suffered by a roadside bomb in Iraq. Following his testimony, Trump cast doubts on his allegiance. Agencies

US Navy defies Trump's directive

The US Navy will proceed in its effort to oust a member of its elite SEAL commando unit, an official said on Saturday, defying the wishes of President Donald Trump. Edward Gallagher had been accused of war crimes in a high-profile case but was found guilty only of a lesser offence. On November 15, Trump reversed the demotion handed down to the 40-year-old under his conviction. The Navy this week launched a procedure under which a peer review board could strip him and three other members of his unit of their Trident pins — effectively booting them from the SEALs.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates