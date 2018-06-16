American football star Tom Brady says he is fortunate to have Gisele Bundchen as wife

NFL star Tom Brady considers himself lucky that his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen chose to be with him under trying circumstances

American football quarterback Tom Brady says he is fortunate to have Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen as his wife because she has been with him through thick and thin since 2006, when they first met. Brady told Oprah Winfrey in a soon-to-be-aired episode of Super Soul Sunday, that within a few weeks of dating Bundchen, he got the news that his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan was pregnant with their son John, now 10. Despite that, Bundchen chose to be with the National Football League (NFL) superstar.

"She [Bundchen] comes from a different country. She moved to New York when she was just 17. We met each other under pretty trying circumstances. "And in a lot of ways that really challenging experience brought us together in a very tight way," Brady told the show's host. "I couldn't imagine a better partner for me in my life... what I've gone through, how she supports me, the mom she is to our kids," added Brady, who has son Benjamin, eight, and daughter Vivian, five, with Bundchen.

