American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks Michael Jackson's record for most AMAs

The American Music Awards 2019 were broadcast from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, and the ceremony was hosted by Ciara. The awards were aired in India on Vh1 early on Monday morning. "Witnessing some staggering debuts and many record-breaking soundtracks, 2019 has been a big year in music. And the American Music Awards is one of the biggest international platforms that honours and felicitates these milestones by involving fans in the process," said, Hashim Dsouza – Head of Programming, English Entertainment, Viacom18.

The 2019 American Music Awards saw artistes like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Dan + Shay win big. In fact, Taylor Swift has now broken Michael Jackson's record (24) for the most AMA wins, taking her total to 29. Here's the list of winners:

Artist of the Year:

Taylor Swift

Drake

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Post Malone

Favourite song - Country:

Dan + Shay, "Speechless"

Luke Combs, "Beautiful Crazy"

Blake Shelton, "God's Country"

Favourite Album – Rap/Hip-hop

Post Malone, "Hollywood's Bleeding"

Meek Mill, "Championships"

Travis Scott, "Astroworld"

New artist of the year:

Billie Eilish

Luke Combs

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Ella Mai

Collaboration of the year:

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, "Senorita"

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, "Shallow"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"

Marshmello & Bastille, "Happier"

Post Malone & Swae Lee, "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"

Favourite album – Country:

Carrie Underwood, "Cry Pretty"

Kane Brown, "Experiment"

Dan + Shay, "Dan + Shay"

Favourite female artist – Country:

Carrie Underwood

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Favourite album – Pop/Rock:

Taylor Swift, "Lover"

Billie Eilish, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"

Ariana Grande, "Thank U, Next"

Favourite song – Pop/Rock:

Halsey, "Without Me"

Jonas Brothers, "Sucker"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"

Panic! At The Disco, "High Hopes"

Favourite song – Rap/Hip-hop:

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"

Post Malone, "Wow."

Travis Scott, "Sicko Mode"

Favourite artist – Alternative Rock

Billie Eilish

Imagine Dragons

Panic! at the Disco

Favourite music video:

Taylor Swift, "You Need to Calm Down"

Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy"

Ariana Grande, "7 Rings"

Halsey, "Without Me"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"

