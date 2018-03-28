American rapper Tyga to debut in India

Tyga is set to make his debut in India with a gig in Delhi slated for next month



Tyga

American rapper Tyga is set to make his debut in India with a gig in Delhi slated for next month. "Tyga will perform in India as part of his world tour to promote his new album, Kyoto. The gig will be held at a Delhi five-star on April 20. It will be a premier showcase for a limited audience. He is expected to perform tracks like Ayo, Rack City and Still Got It, besides crooning songs from his new album," says a source.

Excited about his upcoming visit, Tyga says, "I always wanted to perform in India; the sounds and sights of the country are fascinating. I've heard the Indian music industry is one to watch out for."

The rapper, we hear, is keen to explore Bollywood music. "He wants to work in a Bollywood film. His management is already in talks with some production houses," adds the source. The show is being organised by White Fox India. "The demand for hip-hop and rap in India is overwhelming. This event will give Tyga's fans a chance to get up close with him," says Arjun Jain, founder, White Fox India.

