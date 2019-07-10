American series Ray Donovan to get Indian remake

hollywood

Ray Donovan

American series Ray Donovan is set to be remade in India after international production company Locomotive Global Inc. acquired the rights from CBS Studios International. Created by Ann Biderman, Ray Donovan, a crime series which premiered on Showtime in 2013, is currently in the production of its seventh season, read a statement.

Talking about the Indian version of the series, Sunder Aaron, co-founder of Locomotive Global Inc., said, "We think 'Ray Donovan', with its complex and gritty storylines and strong anti-hero central character, is in sync with the themes and genres that are resonating with Indian viewers right now. Our adaptation will bring Ray into the Indian milieu with the protagonist now a 'fixer' in Bollywood."

Roxanne Pompa, Vice President, International Formats for CBS Studios International said the network is looking forward to how the Indian audience responds to the new adaptation. "Locomotive's idea to adapt the story and iconic central character of Ray Donovan in India market is both exciting and timely and we look forward to seeing how Indian viewers will respond," Pompa added.

Featuring Liev Schrieber in the titular role, the show debuted on Showtime in 2013. Currently, in production on its seventh season, the drama also has the Critics Choice Television Award for Most Exciting New Series to its credit.

