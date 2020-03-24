American singer and actor Aaron Tveit tests positive for Coronavirus

American singer and actor Aaron Tveit has taken to his Instagram account and revealed to all his fans and followers that he has been tested positive for Coronavirus and it is truly heartbreaking! It is also heartbreaking to see that despite taking all the precautions, celebrities and even commoners are being infected with the virus. It was a long post that the actor and singer shared on his Instagram post and he shared a picture of his pet to express his thoughts.

He said that he has been tested positive and has been in quarantine since his Broadway shows shut down on March 12. He also said that he is feeling much better. But his fans need not worry as he went on to write that his symptoms have been very mild and he considers himself very lucky for that. He said he was tested last Monday.

Have a look at the post right here:

We only hope he gets well soon and comes back on the stage as soon as the world gets free from the clutches of Corona.

