American singer and actor Aaron Tveit tests positive for Coronavirus
American singer and actor Aaron Tveit has taken to his Instagram account and revealed to all his fans and followers that he has been tested positive for Coronavirus and it is truly heartbreaking! It is also heartbreaking to see that despite taking all the precautions, celebrities and even commoners are being infected with the virus. It was a long post that the actor and singer shared on his Instagram post and he shared a picture of his pet to express his thoughts.
He said that he has been tested positive and has been in quarantine since his Broadway shows shut down on March 12. He also said that he is feeling much better. But his fans need not worry as he went on to write that his symptoms have been very mild and he considers himself very lucky for that. He said he was tested last Monday.
Hey everyone. I just wanted to update you all that I’ve found out that I’ve tested positive for Covid-19. I’ve been in quarantine since Broadway shows shut down on Thursday, March 12th, and I’m feeling much better. I consider myself extremely lucky that my symptoms have been very mild - cold like with no fever - as so many are experiencing much more serious symptoms, because this is a very dangerous virus. One thing I have been experiencing is the loss of taste and smell, which I think is a big sign for people who are otherwise asymptotic. I was tested last Monday, and just found out the results, however, I have been taking this situation extremely seriously, even before I was tested. I want everyone to realize that this can affect anyone. And even if you aren’t feeling sick or showing drastic symptoms - please take heed, stay safe, stay healthy and I hope to see everyone at the theater again soon. And I wanted to post this with a picture of Miles because, they’re loving all this extra time at home with their Humans!
We only hope he gets well soon and comes back on the stage as soon as the world gets free from the clutches of Corona.
