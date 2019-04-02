American swim great Michael Phelps to be dad again

other-sports

America's most decorated Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps recently announced that his wife Nicole Johnson is expecting the couple's third child

Michael Phelps with wife Nicole Johnson

America's most decorated Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps recently announced that his wife Nicole Johnson is expecting the couple's third child.

"#3 on the way! Can't wait to see the journey that this takes us on!!! #luckyman #boyorgirl? #P3," Phelps wrote alongside the picture he posted above.

Recently Michael Phelps was in India, It was the actor's trainer Mustafa Ahmed, who brought the event to his attention. "The man is a legend. After all, achieving 28 medals is [a] legendary [feat]. When Mustafa told me about this opportunity, I didn't think twice [before deciding to be part of it]. It's great to train with someone who has been a fitness inspiration for many," says the actor, gushing about his fanboy-moment on meeting Phelps on Tuesday.

"Anyone who is familiar with his work would understand the importance of this meeting, and the training session with him." In a bid to drive home the point that great athletic levels can be achieved with small steps taken in the right direction, Fazal says Phelps and he will execute the same regimen at the gig. Phelps is India-bound to mark the launch of a fitness brand that he promotes.

Catch up on all the latest IPL News and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates