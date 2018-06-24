American swimmer Ryan Lochte's wife Kayla Rae wants to be a Sports Illustrated model

Kayla, 26, who has seven-month-old Caiden with the Olympic swimmer, posted a video on Instagram on Friday appealing to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue editor MJ Day and captioned it

Kayla Rae and (insert) Ryan Lochte

American swimmer Ryan Lochte's wife Kayla Rae, who has already been a Playboy model, dreams to someday feature in the famous Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Kayla, 26, who has seven-month-old Caiden with the Olympic swimmer, posted a video on Instagram on Friday appealing to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue editor MJ Day and captioned it, "THE NERVES!!! Being a part of @si_swimsuit has been my ultimate goal for YEARS.

It's on every vision board and goal journal I have and this momma is on a mission to make sure I have an opportunity in achieving that goal. @mj_day @si_swimsuit I would love to come and meet you any day any time!!!!! #siswimsearch #SIswim #DREAM." In the video, she said, "I physically almost submitted myself eight months pregnant because this is a dream I've always had. When I was a kid we used to all sit around and talk about the things we wanted to be when we were older and at the end I'd say 'but if I could be anything in the world I would be a swimsuit model'."

