American swimmer Ryan Lochte's wife Kayla Rae wants to be a Sports Illustrated model
Kayla, 26, who has seven-month-old Caiden with the Olympic swimmer, posted a video on Instagram on Friday appealing to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue editor MJ Day and captioned it
American swimmer Ryan Lochte's wife Kayla Rae, who has already been a Playboy model, dreams to someday feature in the famous Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.
Kayla, 26, who has seven-month-old Caiden with the Olympic swimmer, posted a video on Instagram on Friday appealing to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue editor MJ Day and captioned it, "THE NERVES!!! Being a part of @si_swimsuit has been my ultimate goal for YEARS.
It's on every vision board and goal journal I have and this momma is on a mission to make sure I have an opportunity in achieving that goal. @mj_day @si_swimsuit I would love to come and meet you any day any time!!!!! #siswimsearch #SIswim #DREAM." In the video, she said, "I physically almost submitted myself eight months pregnant because this is a dream I've always had. When I was a kid we used to all sit around and talk about the things we wanted to be when we were older and at the end I'd say 'but if I could be anything in the world I would be a swimsuit model'."
