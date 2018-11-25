American's adventurer John Chau's body may never be recovered

international

Officials, who do not enforce their rule over North Sentinel island, have not even sent police ashore to question the tribe

John Chau

The body of American missionary-adventurer John Allen Chau may never be recovered from the lost island, where he fell in a volley of arrows fired by a reclusive tribe whose existence is threatened by the modern world, say experts.

The menace to the Sentinelese from Chau's one-man invasion is such that tribal rights specialists say no murder charges will ever be laid and Chau's body will have to stay hidden to protect what is probably the world's last pre-Neolithic tribe.

Officials, who do not enforce their rule over North Sentinel island, have not even sent police ashore to question the tribe.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever