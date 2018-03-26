Americans protests demanding tighter gun control

In a march spearheaded by teens, over a million Americans flood the streets of cities nationwide for emotional protests demanding tighter gun control



Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Emma Gonzalez (centre) gathers with other students on stage during the March for Our Lives Rally in Washington, DC. Pics/AFP

More than a million Americans flooded the streets of cities nationwide for emotional protests demanding tighter gun control on Sunday, in a march spearheaded by teenagers from a Florida high school where 17 people were shot dead last month.

"Politicians, either represent the people or get out," Cameron Kasky, a 17-year-old from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, told the crowd at a huge rally in Washington. Large crowds also turned out for demonstrations in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, Seattle and other cities — more than 800 in all according to the organisers of the "March For Our Lives."



Protesters at the rally in Las Vegas

The largest protest was in Washington, the largest gun control rally in the United States since the Million Mom March in 2000. The main stage for the event was set up near the US Capitol and lawmakers were the target audience as speakers delivered blistering warnings that the time has come for stricter gun laws.

The most riveting appearances at the Washington rally were by the Stoneman Douglas students. Emma Gonzalez, 17, took the stage wearing a green military-style jacket and ripped jeans and delivered a eulogy for the 14 students and three adults slain by 19-year-old gunman Nikolas Cruz. Tears rolling down her face, she then stood in silence at the podium for a full four and half minutes. "Since the time that I came out here, it has been six minutes and 20 seconds," Gonzalez finally said — the exact amount of time Cruz spent spraying bullets inside her school before fleeing...Fight for your lives before it's someone else's job," Gonzalez said, "Get out there and vote."

Trump was in Florida as marchers gathered in Washington but the White House issued a statement. "We applaud the many courageous young Americans exercising their First Amendment rights today," it said, "Keeping our children safe is a top priority of the President's."