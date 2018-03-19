Ameya Dabli wants to croon for Amitabh Bachchan

Musician Ameya Dabli feels singing for Amitabh Bachchan would be a dream come true



Musician Ameya Dabli says his dream is to playback for megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

"I hope the versatility in my voice could make me viable choice for any actor. Of course, crooning for Amitabh Bachchan would be a dream come true," Dabli said in a statement.

What's next in the pipeline?

"A lot of exciting activities are lined up over the next six months. My new music album is ready for production and should be out soon. I am also working on a theatrical project with Shiamak Davar.

"There is also work for concerts for the Armed Forces for which the Subhash Ghai has collaborated with us. A world tour is planned around July/August. There is also a mega music project which we are working on currently, which will be the first of its kind in the history of Indian music," he added.

He has launched two albums -- "Devadhideva" and "Ekam Satt - One Truth, One Humanity, World Music".

